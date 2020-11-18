John Darrell Johnson, 65, of Fredericktown, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born August 28, 1955 in Ironton, a son of John Jackson and Wanda Rose (Allen) Johnson.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his children Jerica (Darrell) Kester of Fredericktown, Zack (Cassandra) Johnson of Fredericktown, Jerimiah (McKenzie) Johnson of Cobalt Village and John Darrell Johnson II also of Cobalt Village; brothers David Johnson of Cobalt Village, Frank (Mary Jo) Johnson of Fredericktown and Wayne Johnson also of Fredericktown; and two sisters Sandy Tripp of Fredericktown and Pam (Ron) Koerner of Kentucky and six grandchildren.

John was a self-employed mechanic. He loved horses and his family.

A memorial service may be scheduled for a later date.

