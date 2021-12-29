 Skip to main content
John “Darrell” Johnson

John “Darrell” Johnson, 65, of Fredericktown, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born August 28, 1955 in Ironton, Missouri, a son of John Jackson and Wanda Rose (Allen) Johnson.

Mr. Johnson's parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children Jerica (Darrell) Kester of Fredericktown, Zack (Cassandra) Johnson of Fredericktown, Jerimiah (McKenzie) Johnson of Cobalt Village and John Darrell Johnson II also of Cobalt Village; brothers David Johnson of Cobalt Village, Frank (Mary Jo) Johnson of Fredericktown and Wayne Johnson also of Fredericktown; sisters Sandy Tripp of Fredericktown and Pam (Ron) Koerner of Kentucky; and six grandchildren.

John was a self employed mechanic. He loved horses and his family.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Silver Mines Baptist Church near Fredericktown.

wilson-funeral-home.com

