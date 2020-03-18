John Dewayne “Johnny” Matthews, 59, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home near Fredericktown. He was born January 28, 1961 in Bonne Terre, Missouri, a son of John Arthur and Beulah May (Black) Matthews.

On January 29, 1983 in Desloge Mr. Matthews married Lisa Wilson who survives at the home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other survivors include his children Jonathan (Samantha) Matthews of Park Hills, Missouri, Tara (Dustin) Richardson of Desloge, Missouri; Kaylee (Tim) Leonard of Fredericktown and Brittany (Josh) Stegall of Bonne Terre; grandchildren Trevor, Ethan and Cadence Richardson, Jayleigh and Shyla Leonard, Zoey and Tulsa Stegall and Brooklyn, Madison, Aubrey and Jayden Matthews; his mother Beulah Matthews of Park Hills; sister Donna (John) Rawson of Park Hills; and brother Norman (Cheryl) Matthews of Bloomsdale, Missouri.

Besides his father, Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by his brother Russell Matthews.

Johnny was retired from General Motors in St. Louis. He enjoyed fishing and working with his horses.

Funeral services were Monday, March 16, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. John Kee officiating. Interment was at the Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.

To plant a tree in memory of John Matthews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.