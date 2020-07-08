You are the owner of this article.
John Edward Jones
John Edward Jones

John Edward Jones, 79, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 in St. Louis. He was born September 29, 1943 in Alton, Illinois the son of Carl and Ann (Kleeman) Jones.

John was preceded in death by his parents; sister Veronica and brothers Ronald and Carl "Squirt."

Mr. Jones' survivors include his wife Audrey Annette (Janke) Jones whom he married April 16, 1966 at Alton, Illinois; sons Andy of Godfrey, Illinois, Rodney (Cathy) Jones of Fenton, Missouri and Ray (Gidget) Jones of Fredericktown; daughters Rhonda Floyd of Marquand and Kathy (Dave) DeWitt of Granite City, Illinois; brother Robert Jones of Alton; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral services were Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

