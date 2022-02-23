John Edward King, 78, of Mexico, Missouri, died Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Pin Oaks Living Center. John was born May 24, 1943, in Fredericktown, Missouri, the son of Walter "Cotton" and Delsie (Genthon) King. He moved to Mexico in 1961.

John married Elizabeth Haymart Bell October 7, 1983, in Mexico.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Walter "Cotton" and Delcie King; one brother, Steve King; one step-son, William Bell; and a step-grandson, Jake Bell.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth King of the home; four children, Tracy King, Tina (Charles) Sidwell, Tonya Ellis, and Matthew King; two step-children, Kevin (Shari) Bell and Candy (Sean) Mullen; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet (Ron) Ward and Audrey (Larry) Korokis; and two brothers, Bill (Sharon) King and Ray (Stephanie) King.

John retired from A.P. Green, and was of the Christian faith. He was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman, and amazing storyteller.

John chose to be cremated and there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 20, at the Auxvasse Community Center in Mexico, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to the "Simmons Stables" International Saddlebred Hall of Fame, Box 843, Mexico, MO 65265. Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

