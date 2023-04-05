John "Jack" Stonehouse, 83, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born September 25, 1939.
Funeral services were Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Gary Rhodes officiating.
A full obituary will be published at later date.
