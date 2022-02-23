John Lloyd Clark, 96, died Saturday, February 19, 1922 in Fredericktown. He was born August 13, 1925 in Fredericktown, the son of Fred Henry and Mary Alberta (Plummer) Clark.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ruby Lee (Reeves) Clark whom he married February 16, 1945; and siblings Alma (Neal) Glass, Henry (Dick) Clark, Alene (Glen) Brewer, Lewis (Ruth) Clark and Fritz (Lucille) Clark.

John is survived by daughters Ann Asher and Peggy LaDuke, both of Fredericktown; grandchildren Chuck (Jennifer) Penuel, Mandi (Mike) Viehland, Vicki (Arthur) Allgier, all of Fredericktown, Gary Lee (Ann) Asher of De Soto, Missouri, Marc (Mellisa) LaDuke of Messena, NY., Michelle (Dan) Calloway of Decatur, IL; and Jason Asher of Fredericktown; sister-in-law Phyllis Clark of Mena, AR; fifteen great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.

John was a WWII Navy Veteran and a member of the St. Louis Carpenter union for 76 years. He loved his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing, beekeeping, boxing, bowling and telling stories. He was a loving father, grandfather and mentor and friend.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Bob Thebeau officiating. Interment will be in the Christian Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Fredericktown JROTC in care of Fredericktown High School 805 Mo. Hwy. 72 E. Fredericktown, Mo. 63645.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.