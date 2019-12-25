{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

John M. Snyder Sr., 68, died Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born September 18, 1951 at Murphysboro, Illinois, the son of Lee and June Snyder Sr.

John was preceded in death by his parents; sister Patricia Snyder; infant brother Stephen Snyder; and granddaughter MayLee Shults.

John is survived by his wife Lisa, whom he married May 11, 1985 in Fredericktown; sons John (DeAnne) Snyder Jr., Andy (Jennifer) Snyder, Jacob (April) Shults and Cory (Alyssa) Snyder; daughters Jasmyn Schmitz and Stephanie Dowd; brothers Lee Grant (Cyndi) Snyder Jr. and Joseph (Ginger) Snyder; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM-1:00PM
Follis & Sons Chapel
700 Plaza Dr
Fredericktown, MO 63645
Dec 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
1:00PM
Follis & Sons Chapel
700 Plaza Dr
Fredericktown, MO 63645
