John Michael DuVall, 60, died Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born December 22, 1960 in St. Louis, the son of Ed and Carolyn Sue Kelly.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Tami Rena DuVall whom he married June 28, 2008 in Park Hills, Missouri; sons Michael Haskins (Alex) and Austin Hightower (Makensie), both of Fredericktown; daughters Ashley Sampson (Jason) of Fate, Texas, Nina Lowrey (Mike) of Raymore, Missouri, Sarah Corcoran (Chris) of Farmington, Missouri and Amanda DuVall (Jason) of Palm Harbur, Florida; sister Theresa Naucke (Charlie) of Park Hills, Missouri; and 15 grandchildren.

John enjoyed being with his grandchildren, family, outdoors, cars and fishing.

Funeral services were Monday, September 27, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Charles David McCutcheon officiating.

