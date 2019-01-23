Try 1 month for 99¢
John R. Francis, 78, of Fredericktown, died January 18, 2019. He was born March 1, 1940 in Fredericktown, the son of Leo and Verna Francis.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers David Francis and Charles “Buzz” Francis; and sisters Dorothy Emmett and Hilda Francis.

John is survived by his wife Joan, whom he married September 6, 1963 in San Antonio, Texas; sons Robert (Valerie) Francis, Ronald (Naomi) Francis, James (Sandra Arango-Caro) Francis, and John (Sherry) Francis; brothers Harold (Carol) Francis, Howard (Cathy) Francis, and Leo (Jana) Francis; sisters Betty Bastie, Patsy (Don) Magers, Myrtle (Vince) Vacca, Ethel Kay (Dennis) Bradford; sisters-in-law Hannelore Francis and Judy Lawrence; and four grandchildren.

John was a member of St. Michael Church in Fredericktown, and enjoyed flying, fixing anything mechanical, music, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. John Braun officiating. Interment was in Revelle Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

