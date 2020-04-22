× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John R. Kelley, 95, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born May 22, 1924 in Marquand, the son of Marshall and Dora Kelley.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Frankie Joe Kelley, Benjamin Francis Kelley, Oscar Rayford Kelley, Robert Otis Kelley, and Donald Gene Kelley and sisters Jessie Marie Loewe, Cora L. Williams, and Betty Lois Gann.

John is survived by Octa Mae Trentham and Kathryn Ellen Gebhard.

John was of the Baptist Faith. He was a Private 1st Class with the 82nd Airborne and was awarded three bronze stars. He enjoyed going to church, traveling, watching Wheel of Fortune every night, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Christian Cemetery.

