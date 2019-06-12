{{featured_button_text}}

John Ralph Sikes, 64, died due to complications of leukemia, on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Washington state. He was born December 29, 1954, in Fredericktown, the son of Ralph and Ann Sikes.

John was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved dog "Birdie."

John is survived by his wife of 18 years, Jennifer; children Jaron, Jara (Reno), Scott (Saine), Kody (Shryock) and Kyle (Shryock); brothers Lewis, Ron, Russell and their wives, Pat, Rose, and Pam; and nine grandchildren.

John was well known for his expertise as a fisherman, hunter, and fishing guide. John was a world traveler and great adventurer. He recently shared his experiences through writing several collections of short stories and novels. If you knew him well, you will hear his voice as you read his stories.

A Celebration of John’s life will be held 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., June 15, 2019, at Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice Rd., Sekiu, WA 98381.

Arrangements were handled by Linde Price Funeral Service in Sequim, Washington.

