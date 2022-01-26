John Shoemaker, 49, died Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was born January 2, 1973 in St. Louis, the son of Jerry Shoemaker and Sandy Lane.

John was preceded in death by his grandpa John Shoemaker and granddaughter Ava Burns.

John is survived by his wife Rosa Shoemaker, whom he married May 18, 1991 at Shetley Creek Baptist Church in Marquand; sons Shane Burns, James (Jenifer) Shoemaker, and Justin Shoemaker; daughter Sandra (Stuart) Lowder; sisters Shauna (Carl) Fuchs, Mousie (Joe) Brawley, and Sheena Shoemaker; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

John was a member of Old Paths Baptist Church, and he enjoyed being with his family, working on his cars, and being at Church. He never stopped working.

