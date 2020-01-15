{{featured_button_text}}
John Taylor Arment

John Taylor Arment, 72, of Poplar Bluff, died Jan. 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born Aug. 31, 1947 in Caruthersville, Mo., the son of the late William Taylor and Mary Grace (Heflin) Arment.

Preceding Mr. Arment in death was his brother Steven Arment. 

Survivors include daughter Kathryn Mary (Jason) Wiggins; sons Wayne Taylor Arment and Greg William (Kate) Arment; grandchildren Rylee and Mitchell Wiggins, Gauge Arment, and Dominik Arment; sisters Ann Freeman her husband Kent Freeman and Janet Arment Houchin; and a host of nieces, nephews and their families.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Mr. Arment taught in the Fredericktown School district for more than 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, football, baseball and track and field.

Funeral service was Friday, Jan. 10 at Cotrell Funeral Chapel in Poplar Bluff. A graveside service was held at Nettleton Cemetery in Jonesboro, Ark.

