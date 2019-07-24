{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

John Wayne Tooloose, 59, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Fredericktown. He was born October 30, 1959, in Pinckney, Illinois the son of John Leon and Alice Mae (Severs) Tooloose.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Dale LeRoy Tooloose, Donald Leon Tooloose and infant Allen Lynn Tooloose; and infant daughter Phyllis Elaine Tooloose.

John is survived by brother Daniel Lee Tooloose; sisters Jody Pippin and Patricia Louise Wade all of Fredericktown; and significant other Lenelva Dorores Henderson.

John was a U.S. Navy Veteran and enjoyed hunting and guns.

Graveside services were Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Revelle Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

