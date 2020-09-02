 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jonathan Eugene Turner
0 comments

Jonathan Eugene Turner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Jonathan Eugene Turner, 41, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born October 20, 1978 in Fredericktown, the son of Mike and Karen Turner.

Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Vel Turner.

Jonathan is survived by his parents; grandparents Eugene and Stella Jordan; brothers Chris (Ashley) Turner and Nick (Danyell) Sweatt; nieces and nephews Gavin Turner, Carson Turner, Addison Turner, Josalyn Sweatt; aunts and uncles Steve (Theresa) Jordan, Bill Jordan, and Rick (Missy) Jordan; and cousins Nathan Jordan, Allysa Jordan, William Jordan, Matthew Jordan, and John Robert (Rebecca) Turner.

Jonathan enjoyed theater, traveling, and reading.

Funeral services were Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News