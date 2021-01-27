 Skip to main content
Jonathan Ryan Bloom
Jonathan Ryan Bloom

Jonathan Ryan Bloom, 36, died Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was born December 10, 1984 in Farmington, the son of Melissa White (David Hasenbeck), Sid (Yvonne) Bloom and Lee Dreibelbiss.

Jonathan is survived by his parents; grandparents Kenneth (Elaine) White, Carol Bloom, Jean Jenkerson; brother Rickie White; sisters Sidni Bloom (James Dugger), Whitney Bloom (Derek Wulfert), and Jessica (Brian) Turner; special aunt Angie White; uncle Dale White and lifelong friend J.R. Lay.

Jonathan enjoyed riding his motorcycle, art, playing guitar, animals, rock collecting and was known to be a creative and adventurous soul.

Funeral services were Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was in Rhodes Chapel Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

