Jonathon Victor Jaroszewski
Obits

Jonathon Victor Jaroszewski, 64, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his home in Justice, Illinois.

Arrangements are pending and will be updated on the Wilson Funeral Home website. A full obituary will be in next week’s issue of the Democrat News.

wilson-funeral-home.com

