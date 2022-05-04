Jose Luis Ramirez Sr., 61, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at his home near Fredericktown. He was born October 21, 1960, in Laredo, Texas to Juan Jose and Feliz (Cuellar) Ramirez.

In 1994 Mr. Ramirez married Brenda Lee Newland. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include: sons Joseph Lewis and significant other Trisha Harris of Fredericktown, Terry Lee Ramirez also of Fredericktown and Jose Ramirez Jr. of Park Hills, Missouri; daughters Isabella Ramirez and Gracie Ramirez, both of Park Hills; half-brother Charley Cuellar of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren and aunts, uncles and friends.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Ramirez was preceded in death by sister Viola Ramirez.

Jose worked as a drywall finisher. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching movies and playing poker.

A memorial service was held at 6:30 p.m., at Calvary Church with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating.