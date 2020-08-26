× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph Arthur Butler Reichard, 32, died Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born July 20, 1988 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Lori Hardesty.

Joseph was preceded in death by his mother Lori Hardesty, grandmother June Hardesty, and grandfather Arthur “Art” Hardesty.

Joseph is survived by his wife Sarah Hatfield-Reichard, whom he married May 25, 2019 in Fredericktown; daughter Jaice Reichard; son Brandon Yearian; siblings Holly (Jeremy) Laughlin, Michelle (Clint) Ladd, William (April) Harrison, and John (Erika) Reichard; and parents Cathy (Richard) Reichard and Connie (Gary) Giltner.

Joseph enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment will be held in Webb-Yount Cemetery.

