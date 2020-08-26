 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joseph Arthur Butler Reichard
0 comments

Joseph Arthur Butler Reichard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph Arthur Butler Reichard, 32, died Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born July 20, 1988 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Lori Hardesty.

Joseph was preceded in death by his mother Lori Hardesty, grandmother June Hardesty, and grandfather Arthur “Art” Hardesty.

Joseph is survived by his wife Sarah Hatfield-Reichard, whom he married May 25, 2019 in Fredericktown; daughter Jaice Reichard; son Brandon Yearian; siblings Holly (Jeremy) Laughlin, Michelle (Clint) Ladd, William (April) Harrison, and John (Erika) Reichard; and parents Cathy (Richard) Reichard and Connie (Gary) Giltner.

Joseph enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment will be held in Webb-Yount Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Reichard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News