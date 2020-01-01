{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph G. Slocum, 88, died Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born February 22, 1931 in Fredericktown, the son of George Alfred and Anna (Schaefbauer).

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Deloris Slocum, whom he married July 20, 1955 in Fredericktown; and sisters Josephine Matthews and Bernardine Helms.

Joseph is survived by sons Alan (Nancy) Slocum of Desloge and George Slocum of Fredericktown; daughters Julia (Jeff) Everett of Farmington, Tracey (Rick) Wibbenmeyer of Terre-Du-Lac, Bonne Terre, Missouri and Teresa Slocum of Terre Du Lac, seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother William “Bill” Slocum of Fredericktown; and sisters Marion Gendron of Washington state and Sister Mary Denise (Agnes Slocum).

Joseph was a Korean War Veteran and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the grandchildren.

Funeral services were Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Michael Church with Father John Braun officiating. Interment was in St. Michael's Cemetery.

