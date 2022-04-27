Joseph Gale “Joe” Honerkamp, 84 of Fredericktown, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, surrounded by his loved ones. Joe was born March 24, 1938, in Bismarck, Missouri the eldest son of Joseph Alvin and AnnaBelle (Fink) Honerkamp.

Mr. Honerkamp married Anna Marie Skaggs August 19, 1961, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Farmington, Missouri. She survives at their home in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include son Larry Honerkamp of Park Hills, Missouri; daughter Karen Godsey and husband Terry of Fredericktown; brothers Kenneth Honerkamp of Springfield, Missouri, Gary Honerkamp of Farmington and Ronald Honerkamp and wife Karen also of Farmington; sister Mary Ann Hale of Farmington; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Honerkamp was preceded in death by daughter Becky Johnson; brothers Carl, Marion and Bobby Honerkamp; and sisters Helen Skaggs, Norma Jean Braun and Verna Mae Hartshorn.

Joe was a United States Air Force Veteran. He had worked for Country Mart in Farmington as manager of the meat department until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening and mowing, but his greatest joy was spending time with his seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and going to church where he was a member at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fredericktown with Pastor Rick Petty officiating. Interment was at the Doe Run Cemetery in Doe Run, Missouri.