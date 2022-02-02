Joseph H. “Joe” White, 75, died January 24, 2022. He was born July 12, 1946 in Fredericktown, the son of Cletus H. and Estelle (Helm) White.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brother Freddie White.

Joe is survived by Orville (Rhonda) White; sister Betty (Windell) Edmonds, and his nieces and nephews.

Joe worked all of his life in the logging industry, and he enjoyed living in the country and playing with his dog.

Funeral services were Friday, January 28, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Joe Pogue officiating. Interment was in Pirtle Cemetery.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.