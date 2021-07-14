Joseph Theodore Plouder, 61, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his home in Marquand. He was born November 16, 1959 in St. Louis, the son of James and Ottilia Plouder.

Mr. Plouder married Cathy Johnston. She preceded him in death in 2007. His parents also preceded him.

Those surviving include his significant other Bonny Frances Rackley of Marquand; sisters Jackie (Tom) Sparks of St. Louis and Cathleen (Robert) Sandidge of Wenatchee, Washington; stepchildren Shawn Cowling of Park Hills, Missouri, Aaron Cowling of Farmington, Kyle Rackley of Fredericktown, Jason Bounds of Illinois and Todd Bounds of Alton, Illinois; seventeen step grandchildren; and one step great grandchild.

Joseph had worked as a cab driver in St. Louis. He enjoyed telling stories and staying home with his family. He was of the Catholic faith.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

