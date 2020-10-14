Joshua Robert Boyer, 25, died Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born October 4, 1994 in St. Louis, the son of Larry Joe Jr. and Allison Boyer.

Josh was preceded in death by grandpas Ronald Lee Cook and Larry Joe Boyer; step-grandpa Ron Pense; and great-uncles Robert Mouser, Ronald E. Clark and Joseph Clark.

Josh is survived by his parents; his wife Megan Rachelle Boyer whom he married September 29, 2018 in Iron County, Missouri; brother Larry Joe Boyer III; son Silas Joshua Robert Boyer to be born in February 2021; and grandmothers Patricia Cook Pense and Sue Boyer

Josh was a member of Marquand Methodist Church. He was baptized April 16, 1995 and enjoyed being with friends, family, fishing, and was a brown belt in martial arts.

Funeral services were Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Ray White officiating. Interment was held in Mouser Cemetery.

