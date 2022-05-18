Jovata Jo Stone, 91, of Marquand, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born August 26, 1930, in Patton, Missouri to David R. and Opal Alice (Billington) Heitman.

She married Cecil Eugene Stone August 10, 1951. He survives in Marquand.

Other survivors include son Mark (Shelley) Stone of St. Louis; brother Donald (Sara) Heitman of Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter-in-law Mary Stone of Florissant, Missouri; grandchildren Catie, Matthew, Shane, Scott, Trevor, Jessa, Renni and Jake; twelve great grandchildren. She was also a wonderful sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stone was preceded in death by son Allen Stone; sister Hannah Warner and brother David Heitman.

Jovata was a third-grade teacher at Robinwood School in St. Louis and substitute at Meadow Heights and Fredericktown Schools after retiring. She enjoyed quilting, reading, working crossword puzzles and flower gardening.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.