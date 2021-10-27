Joy Ann Steininger, 95, died October 19, 2021. She was born March 30, 1926 in Owosso, Michigan.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents Ward and Myrtle (Schneider) Brooks and brothers Wayne Brooks and Gayle Brooks.
She is survived by her husband Wilbur Steininger whom she married October 4, 1952 at Owosso, Michigan; children William H. (Regina) Steininger, Ginny (Patrick) Hogan, Sherry (Doug) Laut and Julie (Jerry) Cook; 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Joy had been a resident of Fredericktown, since April, 1971. She was a member of Arcadia Valley Assembly of God Church, where she served a time as Adult Sunday School teacher and as Sunday School Superintendent for the Church, when it was Ironton Assembly of God. She also led Wednesday evening song time when needed at Arcadia Valley Assembly of God.
Joy loved to bowl and was a member of leagues in Madison, Tennessee and Fredericktown. She earned several trophies, but did not display them.
At 55 years of age, Joy entered the nursing program at Mineral Area College and graduated 2 years later as an L.P.N. She worked at the Baptist Home, Stockhoff Nursing Home, and ClaRu DeVille Nursing Home. She was evening shift charge nurse at Stockhoff for a few years before retiring.
Joy loved to travel and was fortunate to visit with husband Wilbur from Maine to California and Canada to Mexico and most states in between as well as Alaska, and overseas in Bavaria, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and even Lichtenstein. She loved to see God’s Creation.
Funeral services were Monday, October 25, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Adam Logon officiating.
