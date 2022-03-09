Joyce Edna Mullen, 82, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Ozark Manor in Fredericktown. She was born April 18,1939, in Fredericktown to Floyd Homer and Hazel Ester (King) LaPlant.

She married William Mullen June 5, 1965, in St. Louis. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include sister and brother-in-law Linda and Mel Zielinski of Fredericktown; niece and nephew Michelle (Tony) King of Thompson, Missouri and Kevin Gaylord of Olive Branch, Mississippi; uncle Oby LaPlant of Fredericktown; and great nieces and nephews.

Joyce was a teacher in the Hazelwood School District in St. Louis for many years. She enjoyed quilting and being on the hospital auxiliary.

Interment was at Little Vine Cemetery near Fredericktown.

