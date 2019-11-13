{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce F. Kelly, 86, of St. Charles, Missouri (formerly of Buckhorn, Missouri) died Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born January 24, 1933 in Buckhorn, the daughter of James Elmer and Ora Idell (Barrett) Huffman.

Joyce is survived by her son and daughter, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, loving brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

Joyce was a devout Christian and made her life's career in banking. Her request was to be brought back to her hometown of Fredericktown. The family would like to thank all of those who loved and cared for her during her precious golden years.

Funeral services were Nov. 9, at Wilson Funeral Home with a procession following to take to her to her final resting place within the family plot at Huffman-McKelvey Cemetery in Buckhorn.

Memorial contributions may be made in remembrance to the Alzheimer's Association.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

