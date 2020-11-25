Juanita Pearl Skaggs, 97, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born January 14, 1923 in St. Francois County, Missouri.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clifford; grandson Donald Skaggs; sisters Mary LaChance, Nina Robinson, Jean Francis, and Katie Boarman; and brother Leroy Denton.

Juanita is survived by son Donald Joseph (Linda) Skaggs; sister Wanda Huett; grandchildren Scott (Tonya) Skaggs, and Brandie (Joe) Anthony; great-grandchildren Chelsea Skaggs, Scott Skaggs II, Jacob Skaggs, Brooke Skaggs, Taylor Skaggs, Joey Anthony, and Abbie Anthony; and great-great-grandchild Marlie Matt.

Juanita was a dear friend to many, a great sister who loved to sing, was an excellent cook, loved to play the piano and was the pianist at the Fredericktown First Freewill Baptist Church for a number of years.

Juanita would open her home often for family gatherings, and was a great hostess.

Juanita was a Christian lady who served and was dedicated to the church all of her life.

Visitation was Monday, November 23, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

