Juanita “Susie” Siliven, 81, died Monday, November 28, 2022 in St. Louis. She was born September 30, 1941 in Vulcan, Missouri, the daughter of Pearley and Edith Gray.

Mrs. Siliven was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dale Siliven whom she married December 19, 1959 in Nashville, Illinois; brothers Willis, Cecil, and Eugene Gray; and sisters Nettie Brooks, Beulah Brooks, and Evyonne Henderson.

Survivors include son Mike (Karen) Siliven; daughter Karen (Mike) Monnier; grandchildren Michael (Ashley) Siliven, Amanda Montgomery (Justin Saffell), and Nicole King (Jeremy Jarrett), Laura Crowe, John (Amber) Crowe and Jared Crowe; 17 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild; sister Aleta Dean; brother James Gray; and many nieces and nephews.

Susie was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed flowers, hummingbirds, gardening, crafts, and spending time with family.

Funeral services were Friday, December 2, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. James Gray officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park.