Judith Ann “Judy” Kegley, 77, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in St. Louis. She was born December 6, 1942 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the daughter of Loyd Anderson and Rubye (Poole) Anderson Taylor.

Judy was preceded by her parents Loyd Anderson and Rubye Anderson Taylor and step-father Lowell Taylor.

Judy is survived by her husband Darwyn Kegley whom she married May 29, 1963 in Cape Girardeau. Also, surviving are her son Eric Kegley and spouse Anne of Columbia, Missouri; brothers Ron (Barb) Anderson of Linwood, Pennsylvania, Don (Judy) Anderson of Arnold, Missouri and Bob (Sue)Taylor of Valmeyer, Illinois; sister Jan Whiteley of Poplar Bluff; and grandchildren Andy Kegley and Lucy Kegley, both of Columbia.

Judy taught in the Fredericktown R-1 School District for 36 years. She enjoyed crafts and scrapbooking.

Memorials may be made to the Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown.

A private family service will be held.

