Judith “Judy” Ann (Harris) Mahal
Judith “Judy” Ann (Harris) Mahal, 76, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Southeast Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. She was born November 19, 1944, in Piedmont, to William (Bill) and Betty Ann (Berryman) Harris. 

Mrs. Mahal is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Keith A. Mahal, whom she married January 30, 1965, at Second Presbyterian Church of Memphis; brother Wayland Harris of Piedmont, Dale Mahal and wife Bertie of Cedarburg, WI; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews on the Mahal and Berryman side of her extended family; and lastly, her horse, "Candy-Man."

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dr. E.C. and Katherine (Wayland) Berryman of Piedmont and paternal grandparents William B. and Sally Dora (Dubard) Harris of Memphis, TN. Most recently, she lost another brother-in-law, Ron Mahal of Fayetteville, TN, with whom she was close. 

Judy grew up in Memphis, TN, where she graduated from high school and briefly attended Memphis State University. After Judy and Keith were married, the couple was transferred by Keith’s employer to the Chicago area in 1966, where she became employed with Elkay Manufacturing Company, spending most of her 30 career in customer service positions.

Judy enjoyed being around people and always seemed to have a warm smile for everyone she met. Upon retirement in 1997, the couple moved to Piedmont. They attended the Piedmont Methodist Church and, subsequently joined Trinity United Methodist Church. She served as President of the United Methodist Women for one term and volunteered in the church office for a period. She loved children and helped with the Church’s annual VBFA summer program for children. Until recently, she helped once a month with children’s Sunday School.

In 1998, she joined the Captain Henry Whitener Chapter of the Missouri State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was proud of her heritage that included several ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War. She served two terms as Chapter Regent before taking on the position of South East District Director of MSSDAR for one term. Subsequently, she was asked to serve as State Conservation Chairman, and later as State History Chairman for MSSDAR. She cherished the many DAR friendships she had made from across the State of Missouri while serving in various DAR positions.

Mrs. Mahal's funeral service was Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Ruegg Funeral Home, Piedmont Chapel. Pastor Tadd Kruithoff ministered to the family. Britt Duncan, Jerry Berryman, John Carter, Al Coleman, Brian Polk, and Doug Kulik served as pallbearers. Burial followed in the Masonic Cemetery, Piedmont.

