Judith “Judy” Ann (Harris) Mahal, 76, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Southeast Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. She was born November 19, 1944, in Piedmont, to William (Bill) and Betty Ann (Berryman) Harris.

Mrs. Mahal is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Keith A. Mahal, whom she married January 30, 1965, at Second Presbyterian Church of Memphis; brother Wayland Harris of Piedmont, Dale Mahal and wife Bertie of Cedarburg, WI; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews on the Mahal and Berryman side of her extended family; and lastly, her horse, "Candy-Man."

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dr. E.C. and Katherine (Wayland) Berryman of Piedmont and paternal grandparents William B. and Sally Dora (Dubard) Harris of Memphis, TN. Most recently, she lost another brother-in-law, Ron Mahal of Fayetteville, TN, with whom she was close.

Judy grew up in Memphis, TN, where she graduated from high school and briefly attended Memphis State University. After Judy and Keith were married, the couple was transferred by Keith’s employer to the Chicago area in 1966, where she became employed with Elkay Manufacturing Company, spending most of her 30 career in customer service positions.