Judy Ann Mills, 70, of Marquand, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Judy was born August 6, 1950, in Marquand, daughter of Woodrow and Gladys (Cook) Mouser.
Judy married Marion Mills January 8, 1972. He survives.
Also surviving Mrs. Mills are children Anita (Jamie) Hovis of Marquand, Amy (Brian) Young of Arcadia, Angela Mills of Marquand, Crystal (Heath) Stephens of Marquand, and Sonja (Josh) Long of Fredericktown; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings Harold (Carol) Mouser of Riverton, Illinois and Betty (Bob) Starkey of Fredericktown; and many other friends and loved ones.
Preceding Mrs. Mills in death were her parents and brothers Donald Mouser and Robert Mouser.
Judy was a member of Liberty Congregational Methodist Church. She worked at many different jobs, but her favorite was being a wife, mother, and grandmother.
Judy loved playing the piano, camping, and spending time with family. She and Marion are well remembered for having taken in many children throughout the years and providing a welcoming home for all those that entered their house.
Funeral services were Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Scott Cook officiating. Interment was held at Mouser Cemetery.
