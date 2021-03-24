 Skip to main content
Judy Ann White, 70, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau. She was born September 26, 1950 in Ironton, Missouri, a daughter of Sterling James and Forest Fay (Odell) McNeese.

Mrs. White was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Arthur Lee White, whom she married April 6, 1985 at Higdon Christian Church.

She is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; her river family and her church family.

Judy had retired from New Era Bank in Fredericktown as bookkeeper for Stephen Green. She was a member of Higdon Christian Church. Judy enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, her cats, traveling, cooking and talking with her friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Ray White officiating. Interment was at Higdon Cemetery near Fredericktown.

Memorial contributions in Memory of Judy White are suggested to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri or Higdon Cemetery.

Services were live streamed and can be viewed on Wilson Funeral Home's Facebook page.

wilson-funeral-home.com

