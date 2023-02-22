Judy M. Hart, 78, of St Louis, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born October 6, 1944, in Fredericktown.

Mrs. Hart was preceded in death by her husband Terry L. Hart and siblings Don Pogue and Tommy Rogers.

She is survived by her daughters Kimberly (Greg) Willis and Stefanie (Matt) Neidenberg; grandchildren Preston and Lauren; and siblings Marsha Hufford, Bob Pogue, and Edward Pogue.

Judy and Terry moved to St. Louis as newlyweds. They also lived in New York, Kansas City, Bermuda, and Holden Beach.

Judy started her career in the healthcare professional liability insurance industry in 1971 while living in St. Louis and raising her two daughters with her husband, Terry. Although she traveled for business often and worked long hours, she always found time for fun with her loved ones. She would often go fishing and boating on the weekends, a favorite pastime and way of life for the Pogue family.

Judy loved to travel and fulfilled her dream of visiting all 50 states. She was also a savvy international traveler and visited many countries throughout her life. She loved traveling with her friends and family members and enjoyed sharing her enthusiasm for her favorite travel destinations including Hawaii, London, Bermuda, Germany, Jerusalem, San Francisco, New Orleans, and Charleston.

Judy was an active member of Camp United Methodist Church in Shallotte, North Carolina. She sang in the choir and was also Chair of the finance committee. She volunteered at the church office, the Mother’s Day Out program as well as the food ministry. She was extremely thankful for her Journey Bible Study group.

Whether it was in her professional or personal life, Judy went out of her way to let people know that she cared about them and their loved ones. She used her kindness, generosity, and sense of humor to put people at ease and bring out the best in others.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 18 at Follis and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Won Namkoong officiating. Burial was at the Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.