Julie Ann Cook, 60, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 30, 1962, in Nashville, Tennessee to Wilbur and Joy (Brooks) Steininger.

On June 2, 1979, in Fredericktown, she married Jerry Cook. He survives at the home.

Other survivors include her father Wilbur Steininger of Ironton, Missouri; sons David Cook of St. Louis, Austin Cook of Perryville, Missouri and Cory Cook of Fredericktown; sisters Ginny (Pat) Hogan of Fredericktown and Sherry (Doug) Laut of Ironton; brother Billy (Gina) Steininger of Ironton; eight grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her mother Joy Steininger.

Julie had worked for the Fredericktown Elementary School. She enjoyed working puzzles, drinking her coffee, spending time with her family and going to church. She attended Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Calvary Church in Fredericktown with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment will be at a later date.