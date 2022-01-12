 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Julie Ann Crawford

Obits

Julie Ann Crawford, 31, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022. She was born April 26, 1990 in Coffeyville, Kansas.

Julie was preceded in death by her mother Debbie Hobbs; her significant other Steven Curtis Sikes; and her twin boys Steven Michael Sikes and Shelton Eugene Sikes.

Julie is survived by her father Lewis (Amy) Hobbs; sons Ben Crawford, Talor Crawford, and Trenton Crawford; daughter Elizabeth Crawford; brothers Garritt Hobbs, Levi Hobbs, and Kevin Sullinger; sisters Stephany Sullinger, Sharon Hobbs, and Heather Harper; and one grandchild.

Julie enjoyed floating, the Fourth of July, and her family.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

