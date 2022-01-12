Julie Ann Crawford, 31, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022. She was born April 26, 1990 in Coffeyville, Kansas.
Julie was preceded in death by her mother Debbie Hobbs; her significant other Steven Curtis Sikes; and her twin boys Steven Michael Sikes and Shelton Eugene Sikes.
Julie is survived by her father Lewis (Amy) Hobbs; sons Ben Crawford, Talor Crawford, and Trenton Crawford; daughter Elizabeth Crawford; brothers Garritt Hobbs, Levi Hobbs, and Kevin Sullinger; sisters Stephany Sullinger, Sharon Hobbs, and Heather Harper; and one grandchild.
Julie enjoyed floating, the Fourth of July, and her family.
Funeral services were Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.