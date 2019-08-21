{{featured_button_text}}
Julie Lin (Britton) Austin, 48, died August 14, 2019. She was born November 24, 1970 at Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of James W. Britton and Marietta D. Bone.

Julie was preceded in death by her grandparents Jewell Potter, Kathy Potter, Gertrude Brown, Donald Britton, and Virginia Britton.

Julie is survived by her father James W. Britton; mother Marietta Bone; son SSgt James (Beth) Mintner; daughter Ashly Bone; brothers MSgt Jamie Britton and CH (CPT) Joel Britton; and one grandchild.

Memorials may be made in Julie's honor c/o Follis & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Raymond Michael officiating. Interment will be held in Twin Oaks Cemetery.

