June B. Rosier
June B. Rosier

June B. Rosier, 74, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. She was born January 1, 1933.

June was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Rosier who died August 26, 2020 at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

follisandsonsfh.com

