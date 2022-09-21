June N. Vaughn, 77, died September 10, 2022. She was born October 31, 1944, the daughter of Elmer and Osa Anna Sitzes.
June was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Michael D. Walker and Henry L. Vaughn Jr; brothers Gene (Hazel) Sitzes, Lester (Lucy) Sitzes, Lee (Frieda) Sitzes, Johnny Sitzes, and infant Earl Sitzes; sisters Bert (Jack) Rutledge, Irene (Lehman) Mitchell, and Blanche Powell.
Survivors include her daughter Rhonda (Eugene) Jordan; grandchildren Stephanie (Mike) Sooter and Caleb (Asha) Jordan, great-grandsons Oliver, Nate, Levi, Owen, and Theodore; siblings Norman (Barb) Sitzes, Linda Blankenship, and Anna Mae Huffman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
June was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and a big supporter of Fresh Anointing Church too. She enjoyed giving to Relay for Life through her team, June Bug’s Warriors. She also loved cooking, making jelly and pies to share, the outdoors, flowers, and spending time with her family. She made an impact on everyone she met and will be missed by many.
Funeral services were Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Wayne Phillips and Bro. Mike Sooter officiating. Interment was held in the Christian Cemetery.