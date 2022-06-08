 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justin Michael Prince

Justin Michael Prince, 34 of De Soto, Missouri died Tuesday, May 19, 2022, in Sumter, South Carolina. He was born October 7, 1987, in Festus, Missouri to Bobby Gene Jr. and Kelly (McGraw) Prince.

He is survived by daughter Aria Prince; mother and stepfather Kelly and Hank Jennemann; sister and brother-in-law Lynsie and Tyler Jamirson; grandparents Cathy and Denzil McGraw; grandfather Bobby Gene Prince Sr.; aunt Jenny (Robin) Wright and uncle Clint (Nina) Prince.

Justin was a United States Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter Aria and his family, and walking on the beach with his dog.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

