Karen Elaine Fife
Karen Elaine Fife

Karen Elaine Fife, 65, died Friday, September 17, 2021 in Fredericktown. She was born September 3, 1956 in St. Louis, the daughter of Yale and Bernice (Lawson) Smith.

Karen is survived by her husband Harold Fife whom she married September 3, 2002 in Fredericktown; son Jonathan Brumitt; step-son Jonathan and Leanne Fife; grandchildren Jonathan and Jacob Fife; brothers and sisters Dale Smith, Diane Wolf, Donna Thornton, Brenda Walz and James Smith.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Harold Smith, June Gray and Carol Smith.

Karen enjoyed her gardening and fishing.

Funeral services were Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Chaplain Ogden officiating.

follisandsonsfh.com

