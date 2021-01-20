Karen Mae Kinneman, 81, died Friday, January 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 30, 1939 in Farmington, the daughter of Homer S. and Dolly Mae (Gannaway) Whitener.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Henry Kinneman, the love of her live, whom she married May 29, 1958 in Farmington. Henry passed away on January 13, 2021. Also preceding Mrs. Kinneman in death were brothers Robert Whitener and Samuel Whitener; sisters-in-law Mary Whitener and Jean Kinneman; and brother-in-law Fred Kinneman.

Karen is survived by her children Dale (Jayne) Kinneman of Fredericktown and Sandra (John) Sample of Annapolis, Missouri; sister Annabel (Bill) Loyd and sister-in-law Daisy Whitener all of Farmington; grandchildren Tracy (Matt) Stroud of Farmington, Eli (Jessie) Sample of Annapolis, Travis (Kelsey) Kinneman and Zach Kinneman, both of Fredericktown; great grandchildren Bowen Kinneman, Brycen Kinneman, Ezekial Stroud and Baby Boy Sample due March 2021.

Karen was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

Funeral services were Monday, January 18, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Charles David McCutcheon officiating. Interment was at Knob Lick Cemetery, in Knob Lick, Missouri. Pallbearers were Eli Sample, Travis Kinneman, Zack Kinneman, Matt Stroud, Sam Whitener and Elvis Chamberlain.

