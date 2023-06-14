Karen Suzette Martin, 65, of Ironton, Missouri died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. She was born June 12, 1957, in Fredericktown, to Leslie Milton and Myrtle Mae (Perry) Schaefer.

She married Robley Carl “Robbie” Martin January 18, 1992, in Madison County, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2006.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by stepson Christopher Martin and two brothers.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Alan Jennings of Fredericktown; stepdaughter Jennifer Thacker of Benton, Kentucky; brothers Leslie “Bud” Schaefer (Nora) of St. Louis, Bill Schaefer of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Gerald Schaefer (Sharron) of Hennessey, Oklahoma; sister Betty Wright (Bob) of Fredericktown; granddaughter Aubree Jennings; significant other Drew Hamilton of Annapolis and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Karen was housekeeping supervisor at the Baptist Home in Ironton where she retired in January 2020. She enjoyed life and was a wonderful cook, especially baking pies. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.