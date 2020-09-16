 Skip to main content
Karla Cook, 49, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born October 15, 1970 in Ironton, the daughter of Albert and Shirley Boatright.

Karla was preceded in death by her parents and brothers David Earl Boatright and Michael Dean Boatright.

Karla is survived by her husband Jim Cook whom she married December 28, 1991 at the Bob Graham residence; daughters Jami Cook, Jennifer (Larry Winberry) Cook, and Adreanna Lachance; brothers Bill (Kathy) Boatright and Alan Boatright; sisters Theresa Boatright, Sharron (Jess) Montgomery, Sheila (Ronnie Darnell) Kelley, and Mary (Greg) Brotherton;, two grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.

Karla was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed fishing, swimming, camping, NHRA racing, and being around family. She was an organ donor who gave the gift of life.

Funeral service was Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was held in Little Vine Cemetery.

