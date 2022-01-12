Karla Lynn (Howell) Prsha, 61, died Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was born May 26, 1960 in Jefferson County, Missouri the daughter of Carl and Clara Mae “Midge” Rehkop Howell.
Karla was preceded in death by her mother and son Jeremy Michael Prsha.
Karla is survived by her father Carl Howell; son Cory Nathanial Prsha of St. Louis; daughter Jamie Lynn Prsha of Arnold, Mo.; and brothers Kevin Howell (Kelly) of Fredericktown, Duiane Edward Howell (Shawna) of Arnold, Missouri, and Paul Howell of Byrnes Mill, Mo.
Karla was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycles and fast cars.