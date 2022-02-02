Kathleen Lucille Olivia “Katie” Wampler, 98, died Thursday, January 20, 2022. She was born July 12, 1923 in Madison County, Missouri the daughter of Charlie and Frona (White) Johnson.

Katie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Mabrey O. “Red” Wampler whom she married June 7, 1941 in Fredericktown; daughter Martha Kay Wampler; son Charles Wampler; and granddaughter Michelle A. Woods.

Katie is survived by her daughter Judy Hei and friend Tony Mechura; daughters-in-law Estell Wampler and Terri Tinnin; grandchildren Don W. Tinnin Jr., Melissa Kay Woods, Donya McAteer, Chris Wampler, Clara, Alyssa, Abbey, Alexis, Adam, Nicole Day, Ryan Stanek, Kristyn Young and Scott Spence; great grandchildren Madison Tinnin, Blake Tinnin, Brandon Woods and Brody Woods; great great grandchild Jordyn Tinnin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Katie was a member of Abundant Life Family Church and enjoyed playing dominoes and puzzles.

Funeral services were Friday, January 28, 2022, at Abundant Life Family Church with the Rev. Hensley officiating. Interment was at Christian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's or Shriners Hospital.

