Kathy Darlene Roach, 72, died Monday, May 29, 2023 in Marble Hill, Missouri. She was born June 25, 1950 in Lodi, Missouri, the daughter of Elmer Louie and Agnes Lucille (Clubb) Cook.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clifford whom she married October 8, 1969 in St. Louis; siblings Beulah June Morris, Myrtle Aileen Goad, Leah Ann Wood, Jessie Louis “Jay” Cook, Jackie Wesley Cook, Earl Lee Cook and Allen Ray Cook; and grandchild Brandon Wayne Roach.

Darlene is survived by children Clifford DeWayne Roach (Jessica), Christopher Dale Roach (Alecia), Stephen Dee Roach (Missy), Randy Wayne Roach and Cynthia Dee Roach Gregg (Brad); ten grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother Roger Cook (Fran); and sister Geraldine Fingers.

Kathy enjoyed hanging out with family, bingo, scratchers, Conway Twitty, George Strait, John Wayne, and Brooks & Dunn.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Pallbearers were DeWayne Roach, Christopher Roach, Steve Roach, Roger Cook, Sheldon Gregg, Layton Gregg and Brad Gregg.