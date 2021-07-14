Kathy Jean Robbins, 67, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home near Fredericktown. She was born April 17, 1954 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Bernard Ledon and Mary Louise (Kinney) Tinsley.
On March 4, 1972, in Fredericktown, Kathy married Terry Anthony Robbins who survives at the home.
Other survivors include sons Christopher (Angela) Robbins, Dustin (Celeste) Robbins and Adam Robbins, all of Fredericktown; her mother, Mary Louise Cluck of Fredericktown; sister Karen Stafford of Fredericktown; brother Billy Tinsley of Fredericktown; and grandchildren Elizabeth, Luke, Mikaylee, Leah, Abel, Kristina, Kahlyn and Kaleb.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Tinsley; sister Vickey Kennon; and brothers Mike and Dale Tinsley.
Kathy had worked at Brown Shoe Company in Fredericktown. She enjoyed her grandchildren, sewing, softball, helping people and going to church where she was a member of Grace Church of the Heartland.
Funeral services were Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Grace Church of the Heartland with Pastor Ray Reese officiating. Interment was at the Grassy Cemetery in Grassy, Missouri.
